EXTENSIVE ROAD PROGRAM KICKS OFF BUSY SEASON FOR ERIE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

Summer is the busy season for road construction and Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz today joined Deputy Commissioner of Public Works (Highways) Karen Hoak on Borden Road in Cheektowaga to review the work taking place there as well as preview an extensive road work program planned countywide for 2023. The Borden Road project is an $11.5 million investment that involves a complete reconstruction of Borden from Broadway to Strasmer and includes sewer and waterline betterments.

“This will be a busy year for our Department of Public Works and the project here on Borden Road is indicative of our continuing commitment to investing in Erie County infrastructure, providing residents and motorists with safe roads. This year’s investment of nearly $50 million allows us to cover road work in every corner of Erie County, with projects big and small, and crews are already at work and taking advantage of the spring weather,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “While our winters are difficult and hard on our roads, each year we come back strong and not only repair Mother Nature’s damage but make improvements as well. I thank DPW Commissioner Geary and his team for all their hard work on these critical projects.”

Over $4.7 million will be invested in Mill and Overlay projects covering roughly nineteen miles of county roads in 2023, including work in:

Lancaster (Pavement Road from Walden to Genesee);

Sardinia (Miller Road, Genesee from Warner Gulf to Pratham);

Amherst (Tonawanda Creek from Bear Ridge to Hopkins, Mill from Sheridan to the Williamsville line);

Grand Island (East River from Stony Point to Baseline);

West Seneca (Seneca Street from Center to Ridge);

Cheektowaga (Bennett from Como Park to Union);

Lackawanna (Abbott Road from Fisher to Dorrance);

Eden (Shadagee from Rte. 20 to Rte. 62); and

Boston (Taylor Road from Eckhardt to North Boston).

“The Department of Public Works is working to get as many projects as possible done in 2023 and, weather permitting, that will keep our crews busy throughout the construction season,” said Commissioner of Public Works Bill Geary. “With nearly $50 million in work scheduled for this year, crews will be working everywhere so we are encouraging motorists and residents to be patient and please be aware of workers in construction zones.”

More than twenty miles of county roads are scheduled for Cold Recycle & Top Course Treatment in 2023, an investment of over $5.1 million. These projects include roads in:

Colden (Lewis from Partridge to Darling);

Colden/Holland (Crump from Holland-Glenwood to Pratham);

Wales (Maple Hill from Warner Hill to Fish Hill);

Lancaster (Pavement from Walden to Broadway, Ransom from Broadway to Walden);

Sardinia (Pratham from Genesee to Allen);

Collins (Gowanda Zoar from Foster to Unger);

Concord (Foote from Rte. 240 to Pratham);

Hamburg (Newton from South Abbott to Rte. 277); and

Boston (Pfarner from West Hill to West Tillen).

Over $30.6 million is being invested in major reconstruction projects in 2023, including the $11.5 million Borden Road project. Other projects being designed or out to bid include:

Kenmore Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda (reconstruction from Sheridan Drive to Grand Island Blvd., a $3 million investment);

Vermont Street in Holland (reconstruction with waterline betterments, a $2.8 million investment);

Reconstruction on Back Creek Road in Collins to address the road slide there, a $1.7 million investment;

Reconstruction on Trevett Road in Concord to address the road slide there, a $4 million investment;

Ongoing operations on East West Road in West Seneca, a $455,000 investment;

Upcoming work in Cheektowaga (Cayuga to Union Rd., Cayuga from Wehrle to NYS Rte.33), Tonawanda (Brighton Road from Niagara Falls Blvd. to Fries), Orchard Park/West Seneca (Michael Rd. from Rte. 240 to Rte. 277), and Lancaster (Como Park Blvd. from Transit to Lake) completes the engineering projects planned.

Elsewhere, Oil & Chip operations will be conducted on thirty-four county roads, primarily in outlying, more rural districts and covering seventy-four miles. This investment of nearly $2.2 million will address roads in the towns of Elma, Newstead, Holland, Wales, Marilla, Aurora, Sardinia, Collins, Concord, N. Collins, Eden, Boston, Brant and Evans.

In addition to extensive road work, bridges and culverts are on the agenda in 2023 and represent an investment of $6.3 million. Nine bridges around Erie County will see repairs in 2023 and two significant culverts are scheduled for replacement, investing $3.3 million, while the North French Road and County Road bridges (in Amherst and Clarence) will be bid in March 2024 and replaced beginning early next year. These bridges themselves are a $3 million investment.

Supporting Quotes:

“I want to thank the County Executive and his administration for prioritizing Borden Road and the residents of Cheektowaga,” said Erie County Legislature Majority Leader Tim Meyers (7th District). “This project will improve the quality of life for residents and make commuting safer and easier.”

Erie County Legislator Frank Todaro (8th District) added, “I am happy reconstruction and repaving work has begun on many Erie County roads. I am pleased, particularly, with the fact that Borden Road will receive the work it so desperately needs. I thank the residents for their incredible patience and look forward to the completion of this long-awaited project.”

For more information:

On the Erie County Department of Public Works, visit https://www3.erie.gov/dpw/

