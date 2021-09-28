FALL FEST BRINGS SEASONAL FUN BACK TO ERIE COUNTY’S COMO LAKE PARK

Autumn has arrived and with it the return of Fall Fest to Erie County’s Como Lake Park. The popular seasonal event is scheduled to return on Saturday, October 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event will feature a wide variety of free activities and programming for the entire family, over 40 craft vendors selling their wares, approximately 20 local non-profit organizations sharing information with the public and food trucks and other local food and beverage vendors selling items to eat and drink throughout the day.

“There will be plenty of fun to be had throughout the day at Como Lake Park,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “Numerous county employees and community partners have worked hard planning a special event that will offer a great atmosphere that will allow for families to come out and make some great memories.”

There will also be numerous giveaways, including pumpkins and children paint kits that can be used during a free painting workshop lead by the Albright Knox Art Truck; Shop 716 gift cards valued at $25 each; Live Well Erie snack packs made possible by Dash’s Markets; and EC200, Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation & Forestry, and Buffalo themed merchandise brought to you by Visit Buffalo Niagara and the Amherst Chamber of Commerce

Other scheduled programming that day includes science experiments by Buffalo Museum of Science, story time with Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, and local history presentations by Erie County Historian Doug Kohler.

In addition, the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and the Erie County Department of Public Works will offer “touch a truck” opportunities for children to learn more about the vehicles used by county employees. The Sheriff’s Office will also offer a car seat safety check and the opportunity to create a child ID.

“Fall Fest is an excellent example of how our many successful partnerships with various community entities allows for free programs such as this to be made possible,” said Erie County Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel. “We will showcase one of our most popular parks and welcome the public to see first-hand the many improvements that have been completed there that allow for Como Lake Park to be a year-round destination for many county residents and visitors to our region.”

A dozen different Erie County departments will have employees present to share information about county services and programming provided to residents throughout the year. Hay rides and wood branding will be offered by Erie County Forestry and the Erie County Department of Health will also have their COVID-19 vaccine pop-up unit available for anyone who would like to be vaccinated.

Como Lake Park is a 534-acre parcel that is located at 2220 Como Lake Boulevard in Lancaster.

About the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation & Forestry, visit www.erie.gov/parks

