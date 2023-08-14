GOT OLD PAINT? ERIE COUNTY SCHEDULES PAINT COLLECTION EVENT IN WILLIAMSVILLE

If you have too many cans of paint in your garage, shed or basement, we have the solution! The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning (“ECDEP”) is inviting residents and businesses to a no-cost, paint-only collection event on Saturday, September 9, 2023 in Williamsville. Preregistration is open to all in Erie County and required for all to participate.

Registration can be completed by reserving your time at www.erie.gov/recycling or by calling (716) 858-6800. Appointments are limited and will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. The specific location for the event will be provided during the registration process. Residents and businesses are allowed to bring up to 50 gallons of paint to the event.

This collection event is possible thanks to a partnership with GreenSheen, a paint company founded in 2010 with operations in the Albany area that has developed its own innovative process for refining recycled paint to create a premium latex paint.

The following materials will be accepted during the collection event: interior and exterior paints: latex, acrylic, water-based, alkyd, oil-based, enamel (including textured coatings), deck coatings, floor paints, primers, sealers, under-coaters, stains, shellacs, lacquers, varnishes, urethanes, waterproofing concrete/masonry/wood sealers and repellents, metal coatings, rust preventatives, and field and lawn paints. Note: containers that are leaking, empty, or without the original printed manufacturer’s label will not be accepted.

The following items will not be accepted at this collection: paint thinners, mineral spirits, solvents, aerosol paints (spray cans), auto and marine paints, arts and crafts paints, caulking compounds, epoxies, glues, adhesives, paint additives, colorants, tints, resins, wood preservatives (containing pesticides), roof patch and repair, asphalt, tar- and bitumen-based products. These materials will be accepted as part of Erie County’s Household Hazardous Waste program. For more information visit erie.gov/recycling and click on “Household Hazardous Waste” or call 716-858-6800.

Special thanks to SUNY Erie for their support of this event.

# # #