GRAYCLIFF OFFERING ERIE COUNTY RESIDENTS 50% OFF ALL GUIDED TOURS DURING THE MONTH OF APRIL

Graycliff has announced that Erie County residents can enjoy 50% off all tours during the month of April, an expression of appreciation to county residents as the Frank Lloyd Wright site kicks off its main season. County residents can enjoy either a standard one-hour guided tour or an extended two-hour guided tour at half-price all month long.

“Graycliff, like the Darwin Martin House, is an irreplaceable Frank Lloyd Wright gem and a wonderful place to visit and experience. Taking a tour of the space is a great way to build a better understanding and appreciation of not only the building and its relationship to nature, but also of the architect and his vision,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “I thank Graycliff for offering half-priced tours of this historical site to county residents during the month of April, making it possible for more people to experience this treasure. I encourage residents to pick a day, take part in a tour, and come away with a new appreciation of Graycliff.”

April tours of Graycliff can be booked online at www.experiencegraycliff.org using promo code ERIE, or by calling Graycliff at (716) 947-9217.

