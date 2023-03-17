GUEST COLUMN: INFRASTRUCTURE IMPROVEMENTS PLANNED THROUGHOUT ERIE COUNTY

By Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz

Significant construction and renovation projects are planned for this year as part of my administration’s proposal for infrastructure improvements across Erie County. The work will include major road reconstruction projects, bridge repairs and replacements, and other highway and building projects during what will be a very busy year countywide for capital improvements.

Currently before the Erie County Legislature is my administration’s proposed $44 million consolidated bond resolution. Once it is improved by the Legislature, we can begin scheduling work for projects to begin in early-spring and continue throughout the summer road work season.

Among the planned county road projects are reconstruction work along Kenmore Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda from Sheridan Drive to Grand Island Boulevard; the continued reconstruction of Borden Road from Seneca Creek Road in West Seneca to Broadway Street in the Village of Depew; the complete reconstruction of Vermont Street in the Town of Holland; and rehabilitation work in the City of Lackawanna and the Town of Hamburg that will include the section of Abbott Road between Milestrip Road and Fisher Road and the portion of Willet Road between McKinley Parkway and Abbott.

There are numerous other projects not included in the bond financing but paid for out of our operating budget that will improve roads throughout the county, including specific mill and overlay operations, cold recycle with top course treatment work, extensive oil and chip projects, and major engineering projects that will help to address major road construction and minor paving projects. The bridge repair and replacement work and scheduled culvert replacement projects includes nine bridges slated for repairs, while the North French Road and County Road bridges will be completely replaced.

In addition to that extensive road work schedule, the funds obtained from the consolidated bond resolution will help to pay for numerous improvements at county-owned buildings and facilities, including a $2 million roof replacement at the Buffalo & Erie County Central Library; $800,000 for the continued redevelopment and improvement of Renaissance Commerce Park on the site of the former Bethlehem Steel; $650,000 for Kleinhans Music Hall for mechanical and other operating system upgrades; $500,000 for work at the Buffalo Convention Center that includes significant renovations and upgrades; $500,000 for equipment replacement projects at county playgrounds to help enhance those playing spaces for children of all skill levels; and renovations to facilities used by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office and other county-owned facilities.

I am proud of these plans to invest more than $50 million in roads, bridges, and other county properties this year, and this is in addition to the millions of dollars in RENEW Plan projects previously approved and slated to begin construction this year. I thank my colleagues in the County Legislature in advance for their approval of the consolidated bond resolution and ask all county residents for your patience as we complete this robust project list.