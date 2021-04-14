NATIONAL PUBLIC SAFETY TELECOMMUNICATORS WEEK RECOGNIZES CRITICAL WORK OF 911 CALL TAKERS

The Erie County Department of Central Police Services is joining counterparts nationwide this week to participate in National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, an annual event held in the second week of April to honor and recognize 911 call takers, the “first” first responders, for their dedication and service to the public during some of the most difficult moments in a person’s life. These dedicated professionals play a key role in ensuring public safety across Erie County by answering emergency calls and dispatching police, fire and EMS services 24 hours a day 7 days a week.

“911 call takers are the essential first link in the chain of emergency assistance and are indispensable to the protection and safety of the public. These men and women work calmly and professionally to get life-saving assistance where it needs to go as quickly as possible at all times of day and night, regardless of what type of emergency is at the other end of the line when they pick up the phone,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “During National County Government month in April, we are highlighting county services and programs that benefit residents. The Erie County 911 Communication Center and our call takers are an excellent example of how county government serves the public. We are honored to recognize their work, especially this week, and I thank them for their service during this past, difficult year.”

In 2020, the Erie County 911 Communication Center answered 761,016 calls and responded to 2,104 texts for emergency services. The Covid-19 pandemic presented numerous challenges to emergency communication services and required the implementation of innovative strategies to ensure the effective delivery of this life saving service. Furthermore, in keeping with the New York State Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative, the Department of Central Police Services recently sponsored “Racial Issues and Bias, Bridging the Gap” training. This program was attended by dispatchers and call takers from 14 agencies in Erie County and intended to recognize and overcome inequality and implicit bias.

Commissioner of Central Police Services James Jancewicz added, “This past year has highlighted the dedication and professionalism of the call takers at the Erie County 911 Communications Center. They have adapted to the many challenges presented from the pandemic and continued to provide the critical life-saving component of law enforcement, fire, and medical response throughout Erie County. I thank them for their service to the community.”

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is celebrated from April 11 – 17, 2021.

April is “National County Government Month” and Erie County is one of over 3,000 counties nationwide joining the National Association of Counties (“NACo”) all month long to spotlight and celebrate the critical role county governments play in the lives of residents. This year’s theme, “Counties Matter”, provides an opportunity to educate residents on county programs, responsibilities, and services, especially as they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic.

