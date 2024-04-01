PINK FLOYD TO PLAY FULL DARK SIDE OF THE MOON ALBUM AT CHESTNUT RIDGE PARK DURING UPCOMING ECLIPSE

As the eclipse draws near, the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry will be lightening the mood with musical accompaniment for the event at Chestnut Ridge Park. Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon album will be heard through the speakers at the top of the sled hill as folks assembled to watch the eclipse stare at the sky (wearing appropriate eclipse glasses, of course). Real fans of the band will enjoy the song “Eclipse” from the Dark Side of the Moon album as totality hits at 3:18 PM that day. In the event of overcast skies, Floyd’s Obscured by Clouds album will be on deck. Local Floyd fans can also listen to these tunes at home, or in their car, or wherever they may be that day to enjoy the celestial selections; no need to travel to Chestnut Ridge.

“For those at Chestnut Ridge, great eclipse music awaits. Or, as we don’t want to make traffic issues more difficult, people can listen elsewhere as they choose. Our Parks Department anticipates crowds that day, so there is no need to make a special trip to the park. Let’s make everyone’s eclipse experience a good one. Safety comes first,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “While you may Wish You Were Here, we don’t need overexcited eclipse enthusiasts acting like Animals and displaying A Momentary Lapse of Reason trying to get here. Be safe and smart and enjoy the eclipse wherever you are!”

Formed in London in 1965, Pink Floyd gained a following as one of the first British psychedelic groups. The Dark Side of the Moon, released in 1973, is one of the most commercially successful albums in history, reaching #1 in the U.S. and remaining on the Billboard charts for more than fourteen years during the 1970s and 1980s while selling more than 50 million copies worldwide.

For more information:

On the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry, visit https://www3.erie.gov/parks/

# # #