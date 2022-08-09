POLONCARZ APPOINTS BRIAN BRAY COMMISSIONER OF PERSONNEL

Today, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced his appointment of Brian Bray to the position of Erie County Commissioner of Personnel. Immediately prior to this appointment, Mr. Bray served as the Policy Director to the Poloncarz administration. Additionally, he earlier served for six years as the Special Assistant to the Commissioner of Social Services, two years as the Legislative Liaison for the County Executive, and previously worked for the Town of Amherst, leading their Senior Services Department. In total, Bray has 18 years of public sector experience.

“I am pleased to announce my appointment of Brian Bray as the new Erie County Commissioner of Personnel. During his tenure with my administration, Brian established several advisory boards including the Poverty Committee, New Americans Committee, Coordinating Council on Children and Families, and the Foster Family Advisory Board,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “In addition, he supervised the implementation of the Department of Social Services language access plan and helped lead the Live Well Erie initiative. Brian has an extensive experience in public service and the workings of government and will be an asset as Commissioner of Personnel.”

Bray is a Doctor of Public Administration candidate at West Chester University, and earned his Master of Public Administration degree from Hilbert College and a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University at Buffalo. He will start immediately in his new role.

# # #