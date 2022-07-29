POLONCARZ APPOINTS JEREMY TOTH AS ERIE COUNTY ATTORNEY

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz has announced the appointment of Jeremy Toth to the position of County Attorney.

Toth, who had been serving as Acting County Attorney, previously served for nine years as Second Assistant County Attorney before being promoted to First Assistant County Attorney in 2021 to supervise the county’s litigation team.

“Jeremy has been an asset to this administration since January 2012 and an outstanding representative of Erie County. I look forward to his leadership in this position,” said Poloncarz. “His knowledge and expertise will be of great value in overseeing the day-to-day operations of the county’s legal department.”

Toth, a resident of Buffalo, is a graduate of City Honors High School, SUNY at Albany and SUNY at Buffalo Law School.

Toth’s appointment as County Attorney will now go to the Erie County Legislature for approval. He replaces former County Attorney Michael Siragusa, who left county government last month following his nomination by Governor Kathy Hochul to serve as a judge with the New York State Court of Claims.