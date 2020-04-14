POLONCARZ ISSUES EMERGENCY ORDER CLOSING CAMPGROUNDS

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz today issued a Local Emergency Order closing all campgrounds, as defined by 10 NYCRR 7-3.1, which require a permit to operate under the New York State Sanitary Code. The Order also prohibits the use, at any campground within Erie County, of any camping cabin, camping unit, campsite, or seasonal campsite as defined by 10 YCRR 7-3.1, by any individual at any time.

“Based on reports we’ve received, and as approved by New York State, I have signed this emergency order on campgrounds that will go into effect at 9:00 AM tomorrow. Not only do campgrounds allow for large gatherings of people in contradiction of necessary social distancing measures, but under NYS law campgrounds must also be monitored and reviewed by our Public Health Sanitarians, all of whom are currently engaged in stopping the spread of the coronavirus in our community,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “Our Public Health team is already being stretched in the ongoing response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Closing these campgrounds makes better use of our resources and will help to protect our community.”

# # #