POLONCARZ ISSUES EMERGENCY ORDER ON USE OF FACE MASKS

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz today issued a Local Emergency Order regarding the usage of face coverings and masks during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (“CDC”) has recommended wearing cloth face coverings which cover the nose and mouth in order to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus as an additional public health measure along with social distancing, frequent hand washing, and other preventive actions. Today’s Emergency Order compels all Erie County employees, fee-for-service workers, contractors, and interns and volunteers who are able to medically tolerate a face covering to cover their mouth and nose with a mask or cloth face-covering when present in any building or facility owned or operated by Erie County whenever they are unable to maintain, or when not maintaining, social distance.

“The CDC has recommended wearing face masks to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, and I am putting this Order in place as an additional public health measure in Erie County-owned and operated buildings to better protect our employees and the public,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “Everyone working in a county facility will now have a face covering on when they are unable to maintain social distance. We are all in this together and we should all act to protect public health.”

