POLONCARZ JOINS OVER 1,200 ELECTED OFFICIALS NATIONWIDE TO CALL ON CONGRESS FOR PASSAGE OF AMERICAN JOBS PLAN

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz has joined 1,266 counterparts in state and local government nationwide in signing a letter calling on Congressional leadership to pass President Biden’s popular American Jobs Plan, a major clean energy, jobs and infrastructure package. Representatives from every single state in the country as well as the District of Columbia are signatory to the letter and hold a wide range of offices, from Governors, Mayors and state representatives to school board members and Town Supervisors.

“Today is Earth Day and I am honored to sign this letter urging passage of the American Jobs Plan, adding my voice to those of my counterparts in government across the country in recognizing the need right now for major investments in our communities,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “We must think and act boldly today to rebuild and expand our infrastructure for tomorrow, prioritizing sustainable clean energy and the opportunities it presents, while ensuring that those opportunities are fairly and equitably accessed. We have a chance to build a greater America for the next generation, facing the realities of climate change, disinvestment, racial inequity and environmental injustice and working together on solutions. Our future and the future of our country depends on doing so.”

Organized by the League of Conservation Voters and Climate Action, the letter acknowledges this “once-in-a-generation opportunity” to fix our country’s broken infrastructure and calls for “clean energy, jobs, justice and climate action to be at the core of the federal economic recovery and infrastructure bill.” The letter was sent to U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi along with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The letter can be read here

