POLONCARZ, KALER STATEMENTS ON THE PASSING OF PAUL MURPHY

Today, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz was joined by President & CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara Patrick Kaler in issuing a statement on the passing of Paul Murphy, longtime General Manager of the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center. Mr. Murphy was surrounded by family as he passed away on Sunday, December 27.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “Our hearts are heavy today with the news of the passing of longtime friend and colleague Paul Murphy, a member of our Erie County family and a man who positively impacted the lives of thousands of visitors to our area annually. As General Manager at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center, Paul’s staunch advocacy for Buffalo and belief in Western New York infused and energized his work while his great attention to detail made him a terrific team partner and planner, with a dry sense of humor and warm manner that put people at ease and made working with him a joy. Paul will be greatly missed, and our thoughts and condolences go along with our prayers to his wife Kim and his family.”

President & CEO of Visit Buffalo Niagara Patrick Kaler said, “In thinking about Paul Murphy, I’m struck by the affection people had for him. Yes, Paul was the consummate professional whose passionate attention to the little things was the driving force behind all the stellar reviews the Center received from meeting planners and convention attendees year after year. But it was Paul’s sweet and steady disposition that really endeared him to our customers. In a very stressful business with lots of moving parts and pressure to perform, Paul was a soothing and reassuring presence -- and our customers loved him for it. The same could be said for the staff, vendors, security details and public works employees who help make a complex institution like the Convention Center work -- their respect and regard for Paul helped to forge a shared bond and sense of purpose that took the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center well beyond the industry standard. Paul led the Center team for twenty years with poise and dignity and a smile on his face. Those of us who had the honor of working with him, of knowing him, will always hold his example in our hearts.”

