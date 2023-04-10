POLONCARZ, SCHINZEL VIST NEW, INCLUSIVE PLAYGROUND AT EMERY PARK

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz today joined Commissioner of Parks, Recreation & Forestry Troy P. Schinzel at Emery Park in South Wales to review the recently-completed, inclusive playground that has been added to the Park. In addition to being fully accessible and inviting to people with disabilities, especially parents with disabilities, inclusive playgrounds are a resource for grandparents and aging caregivers who want to interact with the children in their care. Their universal design permits all children to play together, including kids with disabilities, and has a wide range of play features to accommodate children’s interests.

“Inclusive playgrounds bring children of all abilities together and provide a great experience for all, including parents and caregivers who can now play with the young ones in their care,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “We are in the process of installing similar playgrounds in all of our Heritage Parks, part of an investment of over $3.5 million, and I thank the Legislature for their support.”

Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel added, “Inclusive playgrounds are very popular and are quickly becoming one of the most-visited spots in our parks. We are glad to have them open in time for Spring and hope that more visitors will come to experience them.”

Features of the Emery Park playground include a We-Go-Round Spinner, designed so that children using wheeled mobility devices can wheel right in and enjoy the rotation that comes with a merry-go-round experience; Molded Bucket Swing Seats that provide additional support for children who might need additional trunk support while they swing; a Rollerslide that provides a tactile and auditory experience while children slide, and is wide enough for children to slide down together; and the Cozy Dome, a unique climber with round openings for hand placement for climbing and letting children “hide” inside. Reach Panels with various sensory activities, a Cooltopper Single Post Shade, and a ramp have also been added to the Playground.

