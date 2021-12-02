POLONCARZ STATEMENT ON ADOPTION OF 2022 ERIE COUNTY BUDGET

Today, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz issued the following statement on the adoption of the 2022 Erie County Budget by a 7-4 vote in the Erie County Legislature:

“The adopted 2022 budget is a balanced, sensible plan that invests in Erie County in multiple ways while still lowering the county property tax rate to its lowest point in sixty years. Today’s budget approval continues our focus on producing lean, on-time budgets that decrease taxes while providing the programs and services that residents demand. Since taking office, my administration has reduced the property tax rate by more than 14% and I am proud to have fought for it. Additionally, while we are remaining under the NYS-imposed tax cap once again with this budget, we are making critical use of county resources and available federal funding to invest in Erie County infrastructure, small business, health and more,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “The adopted budget is very close to the Proposed Budget I presented nearly two months ago, with very minor changes, and preserves investments in projects that will improve people’s lives for decades to come. Importantly, the adopted budget contains $24 million for ongoing COVID-19 response as our focus on protecting public health continues. We will also be conducting over $76 million in capital projects, augmenting countywide programming for our seniors, investing millions in countywide small business revitalization, fully funding the buildout of our ErieNet broadband initiative, and working with the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta and the Buffalo Niagara Partnership on a workforce mobility fund to support individuals as they move along a career path and ultimately away from public assistance. These are just some of the good investments in the budget that will benefit the entire community.”

Poloncarz concluded,” “The budget process is never easy but the end result should be the one that best serves the people of Erie County and this adopted budget does that. Along with the county Division of Budget and Management I would like to thank the Legislature majority caucus, who understood the opportunity we had this year to accelerate our comeback by delivering a meaningful property tax rate cut and still investing wisely in programs that will create a better, healthier and more prosperous Erie County in the future.”

