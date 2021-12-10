POLONCARZ STATEMENT ON NY STATEWIDE MASK MANDATE

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz today issued the following statement pursuant to NYS Governor Kathy Hochul’s announcement of a statewide mandate requiring masks to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement. The new business and venue requirements extend to both patrons and staff. This measure is effective Dec. 13, 2021 until Jan. 15, 2022, after which NYS will re-evaluate based on current conditions.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, "With new COVID-19 cases rapidly increasing across New York State, I commend Governor Hochul for following Erie County's lead and implementing a statewide mask requirement for all indoor public locations, or, alternatively, permitting the business to choose to implement a vaccine mandate for all persons entering the premises. The COVID-19 virus does not respect county or other municipal boundaries. In order to respond to the growing regional and statewide threat, unified action is needed. I thank the governor for taking that action by implementing an indoor mask requirement because, the facts are clear, wearing a mask can help stop the transmission and further spread of COVID-19."

