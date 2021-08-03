POLONCARZ STATEMENT ON NYS ATTORNEY GENERAL INVESTIGATION

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz issued the following statement today pursuant to a report issued by NYS Attorney General Letitia James outlining her office’s investigation into sexual harassment accusations against NYS Governor Andrew Cuomo:

“From the beginning, when accusations of sexual harassment against Governor Cuomo first surfaced, I called for an independent investigation to be conducted by the Attorney General’s Office and recommended waiting until the completion of that investigation before offering any comment on the merit of the claims.

The investigation into these accusations has concluded with a report, announced today by NYS Attorney General James, that not only confirmed many of the previous allegations but also identified others that had not been known and were corroborated by witnesses. Sexual harassment in any form can never be tolerated. Based on the thorough, detailed nature of the report and the corroborated findings of sexual harassment and a toxic work environment presented therein, Governor Cuomo must resign.”

# # #