POLONCARZ STATEMENT ON RESIGNATION ANNOUNCEMENT BY CONGRESSMAN BRIAN HIGGINS

"If the goal of every elected official is to have left his or her community in better shape when they leave public service, then Congressman Brian Higgins has achieved that goal a thousand-fold.

Everywhere you look in Buffalo and Erie County you will see the legacy of Congressman Higgins - from our incredible waterfront and Canalside, to smaller community development block grant projects that have rebuilt village and town centers, to the numerous programs that ensure every person can achieve their full potential - there is no doubt our community is a much better place because of Congressman Brian Higgins' work.

On a personal note, I am proud to call Congressman Higgins a friend who has always supported my efforts to create the best Erie County possible and been a voice of support and counsel when our county faced its darkest hours during the past few years.

I wish him nothing but the best in the next chapter in his life and know he will succeed in whatever endeavor he should choose.

Finally, on behalf of all of Erie County, I offer a tremendous "thank you" to Congressman Higgins for dedicating your life to public service and making our community a much better place to live, work, play and raise a family. We are indebted to you for your exemplary service."