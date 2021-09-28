PREPARATIONS FOR ERIE COUNTY FALL FEST CONTINUE

Preparations for Erie County’s annual Fall Fest celebration are well underway as the county Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry prepares to welcome visitors to Como Lake Park in Lancaster this Saturday, October 2 from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM for the free seasonal event. Today, Dash’s Markets donated 500 Live Well Erie Healthy Snack packs for families and children to enjoy during the event, while supplies last.

“Dash’s is thrilled to join the Erie County Parks Department for Fall Fest. We are happy to provide the 500 healthy snack bags for families and kids to enjoy at Como Lake Park. This will be a great event and we look forward to seeing everyone there,” said Mark Mahoney, President of Dash’s Markets.

“Fall Fest is an excellent example of how our many successful partnerships with various community entities allows for free programs such as this to be made possible,” said Erie County Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel. “We will showcase one of our most popular parks and welcome the public to see first-hand the many improvements that have been completed there that allow for Como Lake Park to be a year-round destination for many county residents and visitors to our region.”

Fall Fest 2021 will feature a wide variety of free activities and programming for the entire family, over 40 craft vendors selling their wares, approximately 20 local non-profit organizations sharing information with the public and food trucks and other local food and beverage vendors selling items to eat and drink throughout the day.

There will also be numerous giveaways (while supplies last), including pumpkins and children’s paint kits that can be used during a free painting workshop lead by the Albright Knox Art Truck; Shop 716 eGift cards valued at $25 each; and EC200, Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation & Forestry, and Buffalo-themed merchandise provided by Visit Buffalo Niagara and the Amherst Chamber of Commerce.

Numerous Erie County departments will have employees present to share information about county services and programming provided to residents throughout the year. Hay rides and wood branding will be offered by Erie County Forestry and the Erie County Department of Health will also have their COVID-19 vaccine pop-up unit available for anyone who would like to be vaccinated.

For more information:

About the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation & Forestry, visit www.erie.gov/parks

# # #