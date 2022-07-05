ROAMING GNOME FESTIVAL COMING TO THE DOWNTOWN CENTRAL LIBRARY READING PARK

Have you ever wondered why the gnome crossed the road? To get to the Roaming Gnome Festival of course! Fredrick Lawn Gnomested (aka “Freddie the Gnome”), the spokes-gnome for the Erie County environmental programs, will be co-hosting the Roaming Gnome Festival on Thursday July 14, 2022 from 10 a.m. -2 p.m. on the downtown Central Library Reading Park for kids of all ages. The Buffalo & Erie County Public Library is co-hosting this event, which promises a day full of family friendly environmental fun activities with Freddie as our guide!

Activities will include games, chalk drawing, giant bubbles on the lawn, reusing newspapers to make hats, arts and crafts tables, temporary tattoos, and a photo booth for participants to get an instant photo with our 4’ tall Freddie the Gnome statue. Freddie’s partners will also be there with fun activities on sustainability, climate action, stormwater, Lake Erie fish, fossils, nature in your backyard, staying healthy, recycling, healthy lawns and healthy homes. Aspire of WNY will also be on hand with a Buffalo Bills-themed craft table. The Roaming Gnome Festival is brought to you by the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning and the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library.

Frederick Lawn Gnomested is a popular Erie County spokes-gnome who introduces environmental topics to residents in a fun and accessible way. The perpetually positive spokesgnome joined the Erie County Department of Environment & Planning last year and was the subject of a popular naming contest conducted by the Department that ultimately produced over 500 name suggestions from residents. In addition to co-hosting the Roaming Gnome Festival Freddie promotes pesticide-free lawns that are safe for bees and dogs. Learn more about Freddie’s Healthy Lawns Initiative at www.erie.gov/healthylawns and follow Freddie on Instagram @Freddiethegnome.

For more information:

On the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning, visit

https://www3.erie.gov/environment/

# # #