SANTA LAND RETURNS TO CHESTNUT RIDGE PARK

Today, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz was joined by Commissioner of Parks, Recreation & Forestry Troy P. Schinzel, Erie County Legislature Minority Leader John Mills (11th District) members of the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy, and Santa Claus at the Casino at Chestnut Ridge Park to announce the return of Santa Land to Chestnut Ridge this Saturday, December 16 from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. Another free, family event presented by the Erie County Dept. of Parks, Recreation and Forestry, Santa Land has fun activities for everyone and seasonal cheer that’s second to none.

“Christmas is in the air and a sure sign is the return of Santa Land to Chestnut Ridge Park. It’s a free event that brings children of all ages together to spend some time together at the holidays at one of Erie County’s beautiful parks and even meet one-on-one with Santa,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “I want to thank Commissioner Schinzel and his department, along with their partners and the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy, for all their hard work in presenting this great, family-favorite event again this year.”

Santa land is bringing back family favorite activities this year and adding some new excitement as well. Among the returning activities are hay wagon rides from the Casino to Santa's Workshop, where kids can meet the Jolly Old Elf and take a photo. There’s also a mailbox to drop off letters to Santa, as well as holiday wood branding and cross-cut sawmill fun with the Forestry Bureau outside the Casino. No branding Santa! NEW in 2023, there will be an Artisan Vendor Fair inside the Casino and the new Casino concessionaire will be open for the event. Everyone is reminded to dress appropriately for the weather.

Other Santa Land activities include:

• Live animals from Let's Goat Buffalo (goats) at the Casino and Antler Ridge Reindeer (reindeer!) outside MacKinnon Lodge;

• Arts and Crafts in Martin Lodge, along with various Erie County departments with information on programs and services;

• Youth Carolers from Orchard Park Middle School and the Buffalo Niagara Youth Chorale;

• Grab a bite from Fat Bob's and Cheesy Chick’s food trucks, some fresh kettlecorn from Outlaw popcorn, and sugar waffles from Charlie's Waffles; and,

• Winter Sports / sledding will be open if conditions allow.

“We are excited to be presenting Santa Land at Chestnut Ridge Park again this year, it’s a wonderful free event that families look forward to year after year,” said Parks Commissioner Troy P. Schinzel. “We welcome everyone to enjoy all that Santa Land has to offer, including the magic of Candy Cane Lane, but also to join in the spirit of giving by bringing a new, unwrapped toy for those less fortunate children within our community.”

Toys will be collected for the 6th Annual DSS Toy Drive. Bring a new, unwrapped toy and place it in the marked bins in the Casino!

This year we are also partnering with the NFTA's Adventure Bus which will be going to/from MTA and the event!

For the NFTA Adventure Bus schedule visit https://metro.nfta.com/programs/parks-adventure-bus

Parking will be limited for the event and carpooling is encouraged. Attendees should enter the park at the Rte. 277 main entrance; no other entrances will be open. People needing special accommodation should contact the Office of People with Disabilities at (716) 858-6215.

For more information:

On the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry visit https://www3.erie.gov/parks/

