SPOTLIGHTING IMPROVEMENTS IN THE TOWN OF BOSTON

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz was joined today by Town of Boston Supervisor Jason Keding, Erie County Legislature Minority Leader John Mills (11th District), Commissioner of the Department of Environment & Planning Dan Castle and departmental personnel, and residents in the Town of Boston to review investments made there with Community Development Block Grant (“CDBG”) funding as well as with county-funded Storefront Revitalization grant support. Improvements to the Town’s Senior Center, a new elevator installation at Town Hall, and water line replacements to improve service and pressure are just a few of the investments the group reviewed.

“CDBG funding helps communities complete projects that they might not be able to do on their own and the result is improved quality of life for all. Here in Boston, improvements to the Senior Center, Town Hall, and North Boston Park are making those facilities much more user-friendly and I am sure the residents on Meadow and Ripple Drives appreciate their new, improved water service,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “At the same time, Storefront Revitalization grants are brightening up small businesses countywide, such as George’s Hot Dogs here in Boston, and local businesses are seeing increased foot traffic as a result. We are investing in our communities in multiple ways and building a stronger Erie County in the process.”

“On behalf of the Town of Boston, I express my sincere gratitude to the CDBG program for their support and partnership in making these transformative projects a reality. The collaboration between federal funding, Erie County, and community stakeholders is a testament to the power of working together to create positive change,” said Town of Boston Supervisor Jason Keding. “These improvements, which include revitalizing the Town Hall Senior Community Room HVAC system, installing a new elevator, replacing the waterline on Boston State Road, and constructing a new pavilion at North Boston Park, will significantly benefit our community and its residents.”

$150,000 in CDBG funding was invested in water line replacements on Meadow Drive and Ripple Drive in the Town. This project, completed in 2022, resulted in improved water pressure for homeowners there. CDBG funding of $100,000 lifted the installation of a new elevator at Town Hall, while another investment of $100,000 funded the re-construction of the North Boston Park restroom and Pavilion building. At the Town’s Senior Center, over $109,000 was invested to replace the Center’s HVAC system and complete other COVID-19 related safety improvements such as installing touchless faucets in the restrooms.

Legislator Mills added, “As we know, Community Development Block Grants are crucial to improving the communities where we live. I’m pleased that the Town of Boston will benefit from these public dollars that make a positive impact.”

A popular summertime location in the Southtowns, George’s Hot Dogs has been serving hungry families for over fifty years. The restaurant used a $35,500 Storefront Revitalization grant to install a new roof before the summer. Announced by Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz in his 2022 State of the County address, the program grants eligible small businesses in Erie County up to $40,000 to renovate their storefronts to increase foot traffic into their stores. These grants assist small businesses that may have lost revenue during the COVID pandemic, helping them with exterior façade upgrades and improvements that will in turn attract new customers, business, and revenue.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz said, “During the pandemic, we helped local small businesses attract customers and generate millions of dollars in sales with the successful Shop 716 campaign, and we want to let small business owners know that Erie County still has your back. With this grant program we are improving and enhancing hundreds of storefronts countywide, bringing business and building stronger communities.”

“Investing in community parks and small businesses is just one way Erie County can help a rural community like Boston better serve its residents today,” added Commissioner of the Department of Environment and Planning Dan Castle. “In addition to these investments, this year we also provided a $25,000 Municipal Planning Grant to the Town of Boston to help update their Comprehensive Plan, and the ongoing investment of Erie County Sewer District No. 3 in upgrading the Southtowns Advanced Water Treatment Facility is also helping the Town better prepare for and respond to future development pressures.”

“The storefront revitalization program has been an important tool in helping many small businesses work their way back from the pandemic’s impact,” Legislator Mills said. “George’s is a favorite stop for so many, and I’m glad they were able to take advantage of this program so that this popular destination for hot dogs, burgers and more can continue serving up our favorites for years to come.”

For more information:

On the Department of Environment & Planning, visit https://www3.erie.gov/environment/

On the Storefront Revitalization Grant program, visit https://www3.erie.gov/economicdevelopment/storefront-revitalization-gran...

On CDBG programs, visit https://www3.erie.gov/economicdevelopment/community-development-block-gr...