SPRING INTO THE UNIVERSITY EXPRESS SPRING SEMESTER

The Erie County Department of Senior Services is excited to announce the Spring 2023 University Express semester. These are free, one-hour sessions on a variety of topics which will be offered as both traditional in-person and virtual classes. Over 150 topics will be discussed close to 350 sessions throughout this semester.

Program categories include current events, law and finances, science and medicine, humanities, wellness, and history. The spring semester is in session from May 1st - July 29th, 2023. “The most positive thing about University Express is that it bridges connections among older adults by bringing likeminded people together through the topics we offer,” said Erie County Department of Senior Services Commissioner Angela Marinucci. “We are pleased to offer such a robust lifelong learning program! We work to ensure the program meets the needs of the older adult population, whether it’s learning the latest in hands-only CPR or discovering the rules of pickleball. We are proud of the diverse experience of our participating instructors, several of whom are prominent local speakers, performers, and retired educators. We strive to have something for everyone here at University Express.”

Classes are free, but pre-registration for in-person is required by calling the location where the session will be held. You don’t have to be a member of the Senior Center to attend the classes. The Department of Senior Services encourages those who register to also consider making a reservation at participating locations for its Stay Fit Dining lunch program which often buffers the class schedule.

“This semester we are offering even more Lunch-and-Learn style classes,” Marinucci said. “Lunch-and-Learns are a wonderful way to have a nutritious meal, talk about your interests, build connections and be part of the University Express community.”

Locations for University Express classes include the newest addition: Clemmon H. Hodges Sr. Community Center/Buffalo Urban League, along with these 23 sites:

Akron Senior Center, Amherst Senior Center, Autumnwood Senior Center, Baptist Manor, Central Library, Cheektowaga Senior Center, Clarence Senior Center, Concord Senior Center, City of Tonawanda Public Library, Delavan Grider Senior Center, Eden Public Library, Elma Public Library, Town of Evans Senior Center, Grand Island Golden Age Center, Town of Hamburg Senior Center, Lancaster Senior Center, Orchard Park Senior Center, Schiller Park Senior Center, Tosh Collins Senior Center, Town of Aurora Senior Center, Town of Tonawanda Senior Center, West Seneca Senior Center, and West Side Community Services.

In addition, keep an eye out for the new University Express passport booklet. You will be able to track your class attendance, in-person and/or virtual, for a chance to win a prize at the end of the semester.

Learners can register for virtual classes online and will be able to log on or call-in from home. The class catalog, registration information, and participating locations are listed on the University Express website. The Department of Senior Services is also available by telephone at 716-858-8526 to answer questions and provide information for those without internet access.

The catalog will also be available at participating University Express locations, as well as Buffalo and Erie County Public Library branches and Erie County Stay Fit dining sites. Residents can call the Department of Senior Services NY Connects line to request a paper copy of the catalog at 716-858-8526, while supplies last.

The mission of the Erie County Department of Senior Services is to promote the well-being of all older adults through coordinated and cost-effective services which enhance their independence, dignity, and quality of life.

This program is a collaboration of the Erie County Department of Senior Services.

For more information:

About the Erie County Department of Senior Services, visit www.erie.gov/seniorservices

About University Express, call 716-858-8526 or visit www.erie.gov/universityexpress