SUMMER HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION EVENT SCHEDULED IN ELMA

The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning (“ECDEP”) and Northeast Southtowns Solid Waste Management Board (“NEST”) will co-host a Summer Household Hazardous Waste (“HHW”) no-cost collection event on Saturday, July 8th, 2023 in the Town of Elma for Erie County residents.

To ensure low wait times, this is an appointment-only drive thru event. Registration is open and can be completed by reserving your time at the web-site www.erie.gov/recycling or by calling the HHW Information Line at (716) 858-6800. Appointments are limited and will be scheduled on a first-come, first-serve basis. The specific location for the event will be provided during the registration process.

Erie County residents also have the year-round option of using the County’s HHW Voucher Drop-off Program which enables residents to bring up to 50 pounds of eligible hazardous waste for disposal at a private facility in Tonawanda at no cost. Preregistration for that service is required and can be done either by visiting www.erie.gov/recycling or by calling (716) 998-8073.

“Disposing of household hazardous waste safely and efficiently makes for safer homes, safer families and safer communities while decreasing environmental hazards,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “The funding we receive from the Northeast Southtowns Solid Waste Management Board is greatly beneficial to this summer household hazardous waste event and is a good example of cooperation and leveraging resources to better serve our community.”

A complete list of materials that may be brought to this collection event can be found at www.erie.gov/recycling or learn more by calling the Erie County Household Hazardous Waste Information Line at (716) 858-6800 or emailing recycling@erie.gov . On that website you can also join the ECDEP Environmental Update mailing list, which will help you stay up to date on HHW events and other environment programs in Erie County.

Support for the HHW collection program is provided the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, NEST and the Town of Elma.

