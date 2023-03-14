SWEET TIMES AWAIT AT ERIE COUNTY TREE TAP MAPLE FESTIVAL

The Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry, in partnership with 42 North Brewing Company, is inviting all to join in a day of family fun at the Tree Tap Maple Festival to be held on Saturday, March 25 from 12 PM – 4 PM at the Erie County Forestry Bureau’s “Sugar Shack” in East Concord. This event, held as part of New York State’s Maple Weekend, will include Park Ranger-guided tours and demonstrations of the maple production process at the Sugar Shack along with much more.

“Maple Weekend is a fun way to get out and enjoy one of the hidden treasures of our Erie County Parks’ system, the Sugar Shack at the Bureau of Forestry in Concord. Erie County produces about 250 – 300 gallons of maple syrup annually at this facility and families can see the syrup-making process, buy some syrup to take home, and enjoy numerous other activities at the Festival,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “I thank our Parks’ department personnel and our partners for their collaboration on this great seasonal event.”

The Tree Tap Maple Festival will also include maple-inspired food from Fat Bob’s BBQ, desserts by Blue Eyed Baker, kettle corn, live music by Off the Grid, and the special tapping of 42 North’s limited-edition Maple Porter. The maple porter was produced with maple syrup from the Erie County forest.

Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel said, “Partnerships are what makes great events like this possible and I can’t thank our partners enough. This is a great collaboration featuring fantastic beverages, food, music and more in an unparalleled natural setting, plus it’s the maple season and that’s always a family favorite. This will be the first of our popular ‘Pints in The Park’ events for 2023, with more coming this summer, so I encourage everyone to come out and have some fun with us.”

Visitors will also be able to hike on the grounds of the Forestry Bureau during the event.

