THREE-PARTY STATEMENT ON THE COMPLETION OF DOCUMENTS FOR THE NEW STADIUM PROJECT

Today, the three parties involved in the negotiating process for construction of the new Bills’ stadium released the following statement pursuant to the completion of those negotiations:

"New York State, Erie County and the Buffalo Bills are pleased to formally announce that all documents and contracts for the Bills new stadium project in Orchard Park have been signed and will be submitted to the Erie County Legislature for their 30-day review. Today marks another significant step taken as we approach a groundbreaking ceremony later this spring. We are thankful for the public/private partnerships we have shared to make this project in Western New York a reality.”

All agreement documents have been submitted to the Erie County Legislature in order that that body may begin their 30-day review period.

Documents can be viewed at https://www3.erie.gov/law/buffalo-bills .

MEDIA: ERIE COUNTY EXECUTIVE POLONCARZ WILL BE AVAILABLE TO ANSWER QUESTIONS ABOUT THE AGREEMENT TODAY AT 4:30 PM IN THE 12TH FLOOR MEDIA ROOM OF THE EDWARD A. RATH COUNTY OFFICE BUILDING, 95 FRANKLIN STREET, BUFFALO NY.

