THE UNIVERSITY EXPRESS 2022 FALL SEMESTER HAS A UNIVERSE FULL OF FREE ONLINE AND IN-PERSON CLASSES ON VARIOUS TOPICS

The Erie County Department of Senior Services’ Nutrition and Wellness program is excited to announce the Fall 2022 University Express semester. We will again offer traditional in-person classes and virtual classes. These are free, one-hour classes on a variety of topics, 142 topics to be exact! Class categories include current events, law and finances, science and medicine, humanities, wellness, and history. The fall semester is in session from October 3rd -December 9th, 2022.

“Our Department is excited to offer such a robust lifelong learning program! We work to ensure the program meets the needs of the population we serve, whether that be learning about the latest medical updates or learning the rules of football,” said Erie County Commissioner of Senior Services Angela Marinucci, Esq. “We are proud of our participating instructors, several of whom are prominent local speakers and performers. We strive to have something for everyone here at University Express.”

Classes are free, but pre-registration for in-person classes is required by calling the location where the class will be held. We encourage those who register to also consider attending our Stay Fit Dining program, offered at participating locations, where lunch often buffers the class schedule.

Locations include: Akron Senior Center, Amherst Senior Center, Autumnwood Senior Center, Baptist Manor, Central Library, Cheektowaga Senior Center, Clarence Senior Center, Concord Senior Center, City of Tonawanda Public Library, Delavan Grider Senior Center, Eden Public Library, Elma Public Library, Grand Island Golden Age Center, Town of Hamburg Senior Center, Lancaster Senior Center, Orchard Park Senior Center, Schiller Park Senior Center, Tosh Collins Senior Center, Town of Aurora Senior Center, Town of Tonawanda Senior Center, West Seneca Senior Center, and West Side Community Services.

Learners can register for virtual classes online and will be able to log on or call-in from home. The class catalog, registration information, and participating locations are listed on the University Express website. The Department of Senior Services is also available by telephone at 716-858-8526 to answer questions and provide information for those without internet access.

Residents can call the Senior Services/NY Connects office for a paper copy of the catalog at 716-858-8526, while supplies last. The catalog will also be available at various locations around Erie County including participating University Express locations, Buffalo and Erie County Public Library branches, and Erie County Stay Fit dining sites. The University Express program is a collaboration of the Erie County Department of Senior Services, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York, Excelsior Orthopedics, and Wegmans.

The mission of the Erie County Department of Senior Services is to promote the well-being of all older adults through coordinated and cost-effective services which enhance their independence, dignity, and quality of life.

For more information:

On the Erie County Senior Services Department and programs, click here or call 716-858-8526.