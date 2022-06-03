UPDATE: ERIE COUNTY CONTINUES MOBILIZATION OF COMMUNITY SUPPORTS

Erie County and its community partners are continuing relief and support efforts to the Buffalo community, with county offices and departments joining with community agencies on-site and in the neighborhood to offer grief support and counseling services to the community, food aid to community members coping with the loss of their market, and other services and supports. In addition, organizations, businesses and individuals hoping to make donations or volunteer services will now be able to do so easily. A guide to available services is below:

At the Johnnie B. Wiley Center—1100 Jefferson Avenue, Buffalo:

• FREE GRIEF SUPPORT AND CONVERSATION: 3 PM – 7 PM every day through Friday, June 10

• Supports provided by Crisis Services, Spectrum, Best Self, and Endeavor

• Spiritual support and conversation provided by the American Red Cross and other faith leaders

• FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION

• every Friday from 3 PM – 7 PM through Friday July 8

• Food provided by Feed More of WNY

At the Resource Council —347 E. Ferry St., Buffalo:

• FREE FOOD DISTRIBUTION

• every Wednesday from 3 PM – 7PM through Wednesday July 6

• Food provided by Feed More of WNY

The Erie County District Attorney, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, New York State Office of Victim Services and the Buffalo Police Department’s Community Resource Center at 347 East Ferry remains open to provide trauma-informed support and immediate services to residents and will remain available to all residents as long as it remains needed in our community. The Center is open Monday - Friday from 9 AM - 1:30 PM and from 6:30 PM – 9 PM., Saturday from 2 PM – 6 PM and Sunday from 9 AM – 4 PM.

Language Line Interpretation Services are available for speakers of Arabic, Burmese, Cantonese, Farsi, French, Haitian Creole, Hindi, Hmong, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Mandarin, Polish, Portuguese, Punjabi, Russian, Somali, Spanish, Tagalog, and Vietnamese.

