U.S. SMALL BUSINESS ASSOCIATION OPENING TWO DISASTER LOAN OUTREACH CENTERS FOR BLIZZARD LOAN ASSISTANCE

The U.S. Small Business Administration will be opening two Disaster Loan Outreach Centers (DLOCs) in Erie County to assist eligible businesses, nonprofit organizations, homeowners, and renters affected by the Christmas Blizzard to apply for loan assistance. The Small Business Administration also provides eligible small businesses and nonprofit organizations with working capital to help overcome economic injury.

Both DLOC locations will be open beginning Friday, March 3 at 12:00 PM. Both locations will be open Monday – Friday from 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM and on Saturday from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM.

The locations are:

* Erie County Training & Operations Center, 3359 Broadway, Cheektowaga NY 14227

* Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Avenue, Buffalo NY 14215

It is not necessary to meet with the SBA staff at the DLOC to apply for loan assistance. Survivors can apply online at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ or by calling the U.S. Small Business Administration Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 to request an application by mail.

Application Filing Deadlines:

• Physical Damage: April 28, 2023

• Economic Injury: November 27, 2023

Loans including Business Physical Disaster Loans, Economic Injury Disaster Loans, and Home Disaster Loans are available to eligible applicants. Applicants in the counties of Erie, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Genesee, Niagara, and Wyoming are eligible for these loans.