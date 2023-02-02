WINTER FUN FOR ALL AT ERIE COUNTY WINTERFEST

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, along with Commissioner of the Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel, Erie County Legislator John Mills, and members of the Orchard Park Department of Recreation and Chestnut Ridge Conservancy has announced the return of WinterFest to Chestnut Ridge Park this Sunday, February 5 from 10 AM - 4 PM. Families will enjoy live animal shows, entertainment, crafts, winter sports demonstrations, and nature education from the Erie County Parks Rangers, as well as presentations from Jeff "The Animal Guy" Musial, WNY Raptors and Wildlife Care, Buffalo Curling Club, Kester Farms alpacas, and more.

“WinterFest provides great seasonal fun at the crown jewel of our Erie County parks system and is a good way for families and friends to enjoy some time together. We know how to make the most of the cold weather and I encourage residents to come out and make some great memories this year,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “I want to thank Commissioner Schinzel, our Parks staff and their partners for once again cooperating to make this wonderful event happen.”

The Chestnut Ridge sledding and skiing hill will be open if weather permits and food and drink will be available in the Casino at the Grateful Grind cafe.

Parks Commissioner Troy P. Schinzel added, “Chestnut Ridge Park has been the site of extensive renovations, repairs and investments and visitors will be pleased with what they see when they come out to enjoy WinterFest. The park looks beautiful, and I would like to thank our partners for their assistance in showcasing it again this year.”

Winterfest 2023 is sponsored by Tops, Towne Auto, Erie County Legislator John Mills, Hillcrest Fire District, Dicks Sporting Goods, WBEN Radio, Moldenhauer and Associates, and the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy.

On the Erie County Department of Parks, Recreation & Forestry visit https://www3.erie.gov/parks/

