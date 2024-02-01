WINTERFEST RETURNS TO CHESTNUT RIDGE PARK

One of Erie County’s favorite winter festivals, Winterfest, is returning to Chestnut Ridge Park on Saturday, February 3, 2024, from 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM. This free, fun event has grown through the years and always provides great memories for families and children. This year festivalgoers will enjoy arts and crafts, live music, live animals, food trucks, wood branding, a magic show, and more.

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz was joined today at the Chestnut Ridge Park casino to preview the fun by Commissioner of Parks, Recreation and Forestry Troy P. Schinzel, Parks department personnel, and members of the Chestnut Ridge Conservancy.

“Each year Winterfest provides families with the opportunity to enjoy some time together and have some fun in the winter at one of Erie County’s favorite parks,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “Unfortunately, due to the recent warm weather all winter sports such as sledding, skiing and tobogganing will be unavailable. However, there are plenty of other activities for all ages so I encourage everyone to come and enjoy the day.”

Winterfest is held inside and around the Casino at Chestnut Ridge. Parking is available in the main parking lot. The sled hill will be open if conditions allow. The event will also feature maple syrup samples tapped from the Erie County forest and lots of information about winter wildlife and winter recreation opportunities.