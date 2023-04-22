REINSTEIN WOODS EARTH DAY FAIR INCLUDED PRESENTATION OF ERIE COUNTY ENVIRONMENTAL MANAGEMENT COUNCIL ENVIRONMENTAL EXCELLENCE AWARDS, HONORING STUDENT WINNERS OF WESTERN NEW YORK STORMWATER COALITION RAIN BARREL PAINTING CONTEST

Friends of Reinstein Woods, in partnership with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) invite the public to a free Earth Day Fair on Saturday, April 22, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The fair will connect Western New York residents with resources to help them take steps toward sustainable lifestyles.

“Many people aren’t sure what actions they can take that will really make a difference for the environment,” said Friends of Reinstein Woods President Eric Gallo. “Whether you want to make changes at your home, business or community, the Earth Day Fair is a great place to start.”

Participants can check out a variety of electric cars and talk to their owners. Clean Communities of Western New York will have information about alternative fuels, and National Grid will be on hand to share resources related to their Clean Fleets program.

PUSH for Clean Heat will share information about all kinds of heat pumps, as well as incentives and resources to help make your home more energy-efficient. DEC will share resources and incentives available to help you and your community adapt to climate change.

Throughout the event, the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning will share information about its draft Community Climate Action Plan. At 10:30 a.m., Erie County will present the Erie County Environmental Management Council Environmental Excellence Awards and honor the student winners of the Western New York Stormwater Coalition Rain Barrel Painting Contest.

Visitors can bring household batteries (size AAA to D only) for recycling. Friends of Reinstein Woods will offer free samples of bird-friendly coffee and will have light refreshments for sale.

Reinstein Woods Nature Preserve is located at 93 Honorine Drive, off of Como Park Boulevard in Cheektowaga. For a complete list of activities, visit reinsteinwoods.org or call 716-683-5959.