POLONCARZ ANNOUNCES 2020 LIVE WELL ERIE BLOCK GRANT AWARDS

Today, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced the selection of thirteen municipal projects for inclusion in the Erie County Consortium 2020 Live Well Erie Block Grant application. The application, which will be submitted to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development for approval, recommends a total Erie County expenditure of $1,554,791.41 for the projects, an investment which will leverage $2,498,916.58 in local funds and in-kind resources.

“The Live Well Erie Block Grant awards assist communities located in our housing and urban development consortium in investing in projects that improve the infrastructure and quality of life in our cities and towns. These funds, leveraged with other funding secured by the municipalities involved, provide the impetus for improvements all around Erie County and impact the lives of thousands of county residents,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “Grant funds help municipalities to complete projects they may not have been able to do alone, projects that improve accessibility, walkability, and help to bring residents together. We will continue to build a stronger, more connected Erie County and we look forward to the completion of these projects.”

The Erie County Consortium consists of 34 municipalities, generally located outside of the City of Buffalo and the first-ring suburbs. The City of Buffalo and other non-consortium towns directly receive their own U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grant assistance. The selected projects are targeted toward a variety of building, and public infrastructure improvements which primarily benefit low- and moderate-income residents.

The 2020 projects include:

• City of Lackawanna – Smart Growth Project – Ridge Road Memorial Park recreational improvements - $325,000

• Town of Colden – Bread of Life Outreach Food Pantry Improvements - $100,000

• Town of Eden – Senior Van Replacement - $25,650

• Town of Alden – Roof Replacement for the Alden Senior Center - $92,600

• City of Tonawanda –Sanitary Sewer Relining - Gibson and Prospect Streets –$83,500

• Village of Depew – Sidewalk Replacement Project – Terrace Boulevard, Warsaw Street and Argus Drive - $99,375

• Village of Angola - North Main Street (Maple to Woodward) waterline replacement - $100,000

• City of Lackawanna – Milnor Avenue Road Reconstruction Project - $100,000

• Town of North Collins – North Collins Senior Center Upgrades - $96,166

• Village of North Collins – Front Street Waterline Installation – Front, Woode and Pine - $100,000

• Village of Akron – ADA Compliant Sidewalk Apron and Crosswalk for the Village of Akron Central Business District -$62,500

• Town of West Seneca – Road milling and resurfacing of Duerstein Street, Edson Street and Kirkwood Drive - $100,000

• Various Communities - Rural Transit Transportation Service: $270,000

The projects were recommended for funding by a 16-member Selection Committee, including 13 Supervisors and Mayors from Consortium communities and three members of the Erie County Department of Environment & Planning. The Committee reviewed a total of 29 projects seeking $2,571,856.41 in federal assistance.

