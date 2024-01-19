ERIE COUNTY ASKS PUBLIC TO CLEAR SIDEWALKS OF SNOW AND ICE

As communities across Erie County received between several inches and several feet of lake effect snow from the recent rounds of storms, county, city, state and local snowplow crews worked round-the-clock to clear streets, roads and highways. With roads generally clear and travel bans lifted, many school districts will be able to hold classes as usual tomorrow, Friday, January 19.

With that in mind, Erie County is asking property owners and residents to make sure that the sidewalks on and near their homes and businesses are clear of snow and ice by tomorrow morning.

“School-age children rely on clear sidewalks to get to and from school and other activities,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “Clearing those paths can take time, so we are asking residents to start now, take breaks, and help your neighbors if they are not able to shovel or are not home. If you have a snowblower and can clear your street’s sidewalks safely, please do that before tomorrow morning.”

Sidewalks blocked by snow or too slippery because of ice may lead to children walking in the road instead, putting them at risk of being hit by vehicles. Older adults, people with disabilities and any pedestrians also require snow-free sidewalks and parking lots to avoid injury.

Local fire departments also rely on property owners to keep fire hydrants clear of snow so that they can access them quickly. Know where your fire hydrants are and make a point to keep them free of snow and ice.

Many Buffalo Public School students rely on NFTA Metro bus service for school transportation. Most of the 4,500 system-wide bus stops are on public streets and sidewalks. Property owners or tenants are responsible for keeping bus stops clear of snow, just like fire hydrants. If your stop isn’t clear, please contact your town or city for help.

The Erie County Department of Senior Services shared this set of safety reminders for anyone, especially older adults, as they clear driveways and sidewalks.

WARM UP. Shoveling is an aerobic exercise. As with any workout, a quick 5-10 warm up that includes moves like stretching or marching in place will get your blood flowing to slowly and safely increase your heart rate, and increase flexibility in the joints and muscles that you’ll be using.

DRESS APPROPRIATELY. Dress warmly and in layers. Cover your head, face, and hands. Take a break if you become overheated. Keep feet dry and warm by wearing waterproof, insulated boots with skid protection to help protect you against slips on hidden ice.

USE A SMALL SHOVEL. Remove snow in small sections to avoid strain and prevent injuries that heavier loads could cause.

STAY HYDRATED. Remember, you’re working out. Keep a water bottle handy just inside the garage or doorway to your home and take sips about every 15 minutes.

SHOVEL IN INTERVALS. Shoveling frequently, say every 2 inches of snowfall or so, will help avoid having heavier loads to remove as a storm progresses. If it’s not safe to go out, wait until conditions improve and then work in sections and take breaks frequently. Set time limits and only shovel for a maximum of 15-20 minutes at a time.

USE SMART BODY MECHANICS. Lift with your knees, not with your back. Use the shovel to push the snow instead of lifting and throwing it.

PHONE A FRIEND. Don't shovel alone. Work with a friend or neighbor to keep areas clear. If you must go out alone, phone a friend or family member before you go out to shovel, and again once you're safely back inside.

DON’T. If local officials should happen to advise against leaving the house or going outdoors due to extreme conditions, be sure to heed their advice and hold off on snow removal all together until it is safe to go out.