ERIE COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL SERVICES PROMOTES MOBILE DOCUMENT UPLOAD SERVICE

The Erie County Department of Social Services (“ECDSS”) is promoting the use of the Mobile Document Upload for clients receiving Temporary Assistance (“TA”), SNAP (food stamps), Medicaid, and/or HEAP (heating assistance). The NYDocSubmit app allows clients to submit documents to ECDSS from their Apple or Android devices and is available in English, Traditional Chinese, Spanish, Korean, Bengali, and Russian.

ECDSS clients can use the app to submit documents such as identification, proof of income, landlord statements, and social security number verifications. Clients log into the app, capture an image of their document using the camera on their device, and submit that document under the case number of the TA, SNAP, Medicaid, or HEAP case. Once the document is uploaded, a confirmation screen appears which indicates a successful upload. The app stores a 60-day history of document uploads made under that NY.gov ID.

“Mobile Document Upload saves our clients time and effort in supplying required documentation in support of their applications for services,” Erie County Commissioner of Social Services, Marie A. Cannon, commented. “In addition, Mobile Document Upload allows many clients to avoid visiting our offices in person to drop off documents, instead making it possible to securely submit necessary forms from the safety of their homes.”

ECDSS is now contacting clients of the Temporary Assistance, SNAP, Medicaid, and HEAP programs by phone to promote the use of the NYDocSubmit app. Clients of those programs will also receive inserts in their program-related mailings over the next few months with information about Mobile Document Upload service. Questions about Mobile Document Upload may be directed to ECDSS at 858-8000.

To obtain the NYDocSubmit app, users should search the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for “NYDocSubmit” and click on “Get” or “Install.” In order to use the app, clients will need to have a NY.gov ID. Clients who need to establish a NY.gov ID can do so at https://my.ny.gov.

