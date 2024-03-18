ERIE COUNTY SCHEDULES SPRING HOUSEHOLD HAZARDOUS WASTE COLLECTION EVENT

The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning (“ECDEP”) has announced the opening of the 2024 Household Hazardous Waste (“HHW”) collection events season on Saturday, April 13, 2024 in the Town of Hamburg. Reservations are now open for the appointment-only HHW program that offers a no-cost way for residents to properly dispose of accumulated household chemicals, paint, batteries, solvents, and cleaners that should not be put in the regular garbage.

To minimize wait times, HHW collection events are appointment-only, drive thru events for residents of Erie County. Registration can be completed by making an online reservation by visiting www.erie.gov/recycling or by calling the HHW Information Line at (716) 858-6800. Appointments are limited and will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. The specific location for the event in Hamburg will be provided during the registration process.

Two additional HHW collection events are also scheduled for 2024. Erie County will be partnering with the Northeast Southtowns Solid Waste Management Board (“NEST”) to host a collection in the Village of Depew on Saturday, July 13. On Saturday, September 30th, Erie County is working with the City of Buffalo to host the final collection for the year. Registration for both of those events will open approximately 30 days prior to the collection.

There is also a year-round drop off option for Erie County residents through the County’s HHW Voucher Drop-off Program that allows residents to bring up to 50 pounds of eligible hazardous waste to a private facility in Tonawanda at no cost. Preregistration for that service is required and can be done either by visiting www.erie.gov/recycling or by calling (716) 998-8073.

Residents can bring many types of materials including pesticides, pool chemicals, all types of paint and all types of batteries. A complete list of acceptable materials is available at: https://www3.erie.gov/recycling/household-hazardous-waste-hhw-collection-programs .

Support for the HHW collection program is provided by the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, NEST Solid Waste Management Board, Northwest Communities Solid Waste Management Board, the Town of Hamburg Highway Department, the Village of Depew and the City of Buffalo.

About the Erie County Department of Environment & Planning, visit www.erie.gov/environment/

To learn how to join the ECDEP mailing list to stay up to date on HHW events and other environmental programs, call the Erie County Household Hazardous Waste Information Line at (716) 858-6800 or send an email to recycle@erie.gov or visit www.erie.gov/recycling

