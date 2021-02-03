ERIE COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES OFFERING MORE WAYS TO KEEP SENIORS ENGAGED

Tapping into the expertise of departmental Health and Wellness staff and leveraging extensive pre-existing online resources, the Erie County Department of Senior Services has unveiled its updated webpage packed with activities, lessons, and numerous engaging opportunities to help seniors combat isolation. Social isolation is a constant concern for the department and has been exacerbated among seniors by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, spurring the department to compile an extensive list of resources and activities to keep seniors engaged while at home.

New, linked content includes multiple resources in the following areas: crafts, driving/cars, education, entertainment, gardening, history, local attractions, military/service, music, online volunteering, parks and recreation, sports and more. The constantly-expanding offerings on the website include links to videos, activities, tours, and a wealth of information on abundant topics to keep seniors busy.

“This is an exciting initiative that provides free opportunities for online learning and socialization for our older adults. We know that staying active and informed helps to combat social isolation and we make that a priority,” said David J. Shenk, Erie County Commissioner of Senior Services. “We want to share this with everyone. Even though we are home, we are still connected.”

The Department of Senior Services also continues to offer all regular departmental resources such as Nutrition Education, Wellness, University Express, Aging Mastery and Falls Prevention. These resources include videos focused on nutrition, fitness videos for seniors looking to stay active, and videos focusing on positive behaviors.

The mission of the Erie County Department of Senior Services is to promote the well-being of all older adults through coordinated and cost-effective services which enhance their independence, dignity, and quality of life.

For more information on the Erie County Senior Services Department and programs, click here or call 716-858-8526.

# # #