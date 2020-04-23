ERIE COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES OFFERS RESOURCES TO HELP COMBAT SOCIAL ISOLATION DURING THE COVID-19 GLOBAL PANDEMIC

The Erie County Department of Senior Services unveils a new webpage packed with activities and lessons to combat social isolation. We are tapping into the expertise of our Health and Wellness staff and are leveraging pre-existing online resources.

Watch Registered Dieticians speak about nutrition, healthy eating, and learn tips for managing chronic diseases. Get fit from home with videos by Mr. Fitness and other Wellness staff. Watch our University Express instructors talk about local history, wellness, humanities, and more. Learn about our Aging Mastery Program’s Starter Kit, a self-guided program with lessons and activities to engage and inspire you. Explore virtual aquarium and museum tours, browse downloadable content from the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library, listen to renowned musicians, and much more. Links to all of these activities and more are on our webpage. Please check back as more content is being added each week.

“This is an exciting initiative that provides opportunities for online learning and socialization for our older adults. We know that staying active and informed helps to combat social isolation and we make that a priority,” said David J. Shenk, Erie County Commissioner of Senior Services. “We want to share this with everyone. Even though we are home, we are still connected.”

The mission of the Department of Senior Services of Erie County is to promote the well-being of all older adults through coordinated and cost-effective services which enhance their independence, dignity, and quality of life. For more information on the Erie County Senior Services Department and programs, click here or call 716-858-8526