ERIE COUNTY SOIL AND WATER CONSERVATION DISTRICT OFFERING TREE AND SHRUB SEEDLINGS

Order forms for the 2024 Conservation Tree and Shrub Seedling Sale are now available from Erie County Soil and Water Conservation District.

The District offers many varieties of conservation trees and shrubs, wildflower seed mixes, and seedling packs which have combinations of trees and shrubs chosen to attract, feed and shelter birds, butterflies and other wildlife. Landowners can practice conservation by planting seedlings and wildflowers to provide wildlife food and habitat, shelter crops and landscape, reduce heating/cooling expenses, protect water quality, reduce air pollution, and stabilize erodible land. Seedlings are also an inexpensive alternative for replacing trees that have been damaged or lost.

Thirty-one species of trees and shrubs are available this year. The one-to-three-year-old bare root seedlings, which range in size from 6 to 24 inches, are available in lots of 10 to 100. The District also offers a selection of evergreen transplants which are more mature trees with thicker stems, more branching and more developed roots.

The District also stocks marking flags, fertilizer tablets, and tree shelters to help promote the success of your plantings. Bluebird nest boxes can also be ordered through the program.

Order forms may be obtained by calling (716) 652-8480 ext. 5, or by printing the order form from the District website at www.ecswcd.org .

Orders are due by March 1, 2024 and order pick-up will be on Saturday April 20, 2024.

# # #