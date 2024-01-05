POLONCARZ ANNOUNCES 2024 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT AWARDS

Today, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz announced the selection of eleven municipal projects for inclusion in the Erie County Consortium 2024 Community Development Block Grant (“CDBG”) application. The application, which will be submitted to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development for approval, recommends a total Erie County expenditure of $1,746,617.00 for the projects, an investment which will leverage $1,695,725.00 in local funds and in-kind resources.

“The Community Development Block Grant awards are meant to spur communities to invest in projects that improve the infrastructure and quality of life in our cities and towns, projects that they may not be able to fund on their own, but this additional funding makes possible. These funds are leveraged with other funding secured by the municipalities involved to provide the impetus for improvements all around Erie County,” said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. “CDBG funds serve a critical role in revitalizing our area, making noticeable improvements in communities countywide, and I look forward to the completion of the projects listed for 2024.”

The Erie County Consortium consists of 34 municipalities, generally located outside of the City of Buffalo and the first-ring suburbs. The selected projects are targeted toward a variety of building, and public infrastructure improvements which primarily benefit low- and moderate-income residents.

The 2024 projects include:

• City of Lackawanna – Kirby Avenue Reconstruction Project – $150,000

• Town of Colden – Senior Center Improvements - $94,090

• Village of Akron – Mill Street Reconstruction – Mechanic Street Mill and Pave Project - $119,980

• Town of Concord – Senior Center Improvements - $132,301

• Town of Clarence – Senior Center Improvements – Garage Addition for Rural Transit Services Van - $150,000

• Town of Alden – Senior Center Improvements - $122,246

• Village of Depew – Sidewalk Replacement - $150,000

• City of Tonawanda – Sidewalk Replacement - $150,000

• Town of West Seneca – Senior Lot Paving and Emergency Generator Install- $150,000

• Various Communities - Rural Transit Transportation Service: $270,000

The projects were recommended for funding by a 14-member Selection Committee, including 11 Supervisors and Mayors from Consortium communities and three members of the Erie County Department of Environment & Planning. The Committee reviewed a total of 24 projects seeking $3,321,800.00 in federal assistance.

The City of Buffalo, along with the Towns of Amherst, Cheektowaga, Hamburg, and Tonawanda are NOT Consortium members and receive their own grant funding directly from the federal government to fund projects in their respective municipalities. As such, these communities are not included in the consortium awards.

For more information:

On the Erie County Department of Environment & Planning, visit http://www2.erie.gov/environment/

# # #