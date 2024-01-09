POLONCARZ ISSUES TRAVEL ADVISORY FOR ERIE COUNTY

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz has issued a travel advisory for all of Erie County as a winter weather event is forecast to bring damaging winds to the region from today through tomorrow. The National Weather Service forecast calls for wind gusts of up to 70 mph possible near Lake Erie and from 60-65 mph for the rest of the area. Winds will be out of the southeast, instead of the normal southwest wind direction, which is expected to cause greater than normal tree damage. Residents and motorists should be aware of the risk of downed trees and power lines.

Road and Vehicle Safety:

If a stop light is out, treat it as a 4-way stop. Go through the intersection with caution.

Always assume power lines are live. NEVER drive over downed wires. If you are driving in an area with downed trees or utility poles, slow down, scan the road and stay away from any debris that may be caught in a downed wire.

Prevent Carbon Monoxide (CO) Poisoning:

Never use a generator inside your home or garage, even if doors and windows are open.

Only use generators outside, more than 20 feet away from your home, doors, and windows.

Don’t heat your house with a gas oven.

Seek immediate medical help if you suspect CO poisoning and are feeling dizzy, light-headed, or nauseated.

For more information: https://www.dhses.ny.gov/generator-safety

Always a good idea:

Keep devices charged

Stay up-to-date with weather forecasts

Check on your neighbors

For more winter weather preparedness tips: www.erie.gov/winter

Please share this information with people who may not see or understand this message.

