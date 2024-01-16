STATE OF EMERGENCY AND TRAVEL ADVISORY STILL IN EFFECT FOR ERIE COUNTY THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING

Today, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz reminds all that the State of Emergency and Travel Advisory issued for the previous storm for Erie County is still in effect and will remain in effect through Thursday evening, January 18, 2024. Lake effect snow accumulations of 1–2 feet or more during this period, with localized accumulations of up to 3 feet possible, will make driving difficult at times and heavy equipment such as high-lifts and dump trucks are still working in some municipalities cleaning up the previously fallen snow. Motorists are urged to be alert while driving, have an emergency safety kit in your vehicle, and stay off the roads as much as possible during the heavy snow fall.

Area employers are also strongly encouraged to allow employees to work from home wherever possible for the remainder of the week in order to lessen the number of vehicles on the roads.

Organizations and community groups with scheduled activities or events in this period should strongly consider cancelling or rescheduling those events.

Find more information for storm preparedness at www.erie.gov/winter .

Updated information about highway and transit conditions is available at 511ny.org .

Updated NFTA rail and bus information is available at nfta.com

Cold Weather Safety:

Bitterly cold temperatures this week will put people who spend any amount of time outside at risk for hypothermia and frostbite.

***If you notice signs of frostbite or hypothermia on yourself or someone else, seek medical care. ***

Hypothermia is a medical emergency. Hypothermia is caused by prolonged exposures to very cold temperatures., and your body begins to lose heat faster than it’s produced and lowers body temperature. Body temperature that is too low affects the brain, making the victim unable to think clearly or move well. This makes hypothermia especially dangerous, because a person may not know that it’s happening and won’t be able to do anything about it.

Frostbite is a type of injury caused by freezing. It leads to a loss of feeling and color in the areas it affects, usually extremities such as the nose, ears, cheeks, chin, fingers, and toes. Frostbite can permanently damage the body, and severe cases can lead to amputation. A person who has frostbite may not know they have it until someone else points it out because the frozen parts of their body are numb.

Protect pets and livestock; keep them inside and check them for signs of distress.

Frozen water pipes can burst and cause serious damage to your home. Protect your pipes and property; the American Red Cross has info on preventing frozen pipes, and what to do if they do freeze.

Call 2-1-1 for warming center and emergency shelter information, and free and confidential referrals to basic needs (like food). 211 storm resources and information.

Please share this with people who may not see or understand this message.

