WNY EARTH DAY CHALLENGE NOW UNDERWAY IN ERIE COUNTY

The Erie County Department of Environment and Planning (“ECDEP”) recently announced the second annual WNY Earth Day Challenge, a contest coordinated by the Department and community partners in an effort to encourage residents to celebrate Earth Day by learning about the environment and take actions locally.

Running now through April 30, the challenge features numerous ways for individuals and families to participate. For every Earth Day Challenge activity completed, participants are entered to win prizes, including the grand prize of a Fuji Mountain Bike, donated by Bert's Bike & Fitness and valued at $799.

Other prizes include a one-year membership to the Buffalo Museum of Science, a private group expedition at the Penn Dixie site, a birthday party at Tifft Nature Preserve, a tour of Modern Disposal Services’ waste and recycling facility, and various gift cards.

“The WNY Earth Day Challenge is a good way to learn about different ways individuals can help improve our environment, as well as connect with community partners and learn more about some of excellent environmental programs,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

The WNY Earth Day Challenge is a series of themed activities, actions and events that residents can participate in at various locations around Western New York, including at home or school. To learn more about how to participate, visit www.erie.gov/wnyearthdaychallenge. Entrants are encouraged to share their activities online using the #WNYEarthDayChallenge hashtag and to encourage friends, family or students to get involved.

“The challenge highlights the great environmental activities going on in our region this month,” said Erie County Department of Environment and Planning Commissioner Dan Castle.

Erie County thanks its partners for participating, including the WNY Environmental Alliance, the Lake Erie Watershed Protection Alliance, the NAACP Environmental and Climate Justice Committee, the Buffalo Museum of Science, Tifft Nature Preserve, Modern Disposal Services, the Buffalo & Erie County Public Library, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper, the Monarch of Infinite Possibilities, the Erie County Environmental Management Council and the WNY Stormwater Coalition.

For more information:

On the Erie County Department of Environment and Planning, visit

https://www2.erie.gov/environment/