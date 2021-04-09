ERIE COUNTY SENIOR SERVICES’ UNIVERSITY EXPRESS SPRING SEMESTER EMBRACES HYBRID LEARNING

The Erie County Department of Senior Services’ Health and Wellness program has announced that the Spring 2021 University Express semester will be another hybrid learning experience. The program will offer free, virtual one-hour classes on approximately 100 different topics covering current events, law and finances, science and medicine, humanities, wellness, and history. The spring semester will run from May 3rd through July 16th. Classes will be live streaming every weekday during the semester at 10 am and 2 pm. Participants can either view classes online or at a participating location.

“We are embracing the use of technology so we can continue to provide a meaningful service for our older adults. There are various ways to participate this semester and we hope everyone finds something they are excited to learn about.” said Erie County Commissioner of Senior Services David Shenk. “We strive to combat social isolation and are proud to offer this as a solution.”

Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz added, “The University Express program has been hugely popular is a great way for people to not only learn about topics that interest them but also stay connected with others with similar interests and be part of a larger group. April is National County Government month and Erie County is joining thousands of our national counterparts in highlighting the many programs and services that county government provides to residents. University Express is a great example of such a program.”

Participants will be able to register for classes online and will be able to log on or call in from home. There will also be locations in Erie County that plan to host a showing of our live streaming classes for people to watch in-person. The class catalog, registration information, and participating locations are listed on the University Express website. Interested students should check the website often, as new locations may be added and/or schedules may have changed. The Department of Senior Services is also available by telephone at 716-858-7605 to answer questions and provide information for those without internet access.

Residents can call the Senior Services/NY Connects office for a paper copy of the catalog at 716-858-8526. The catalog will also be available at various locations in the County, including participating University Express locations, Buffalo and Erie County Public Library branches, and open Erie County Stay Fit dining sites.

The University Express program is a collaboration of the Erie County Department of Senior Services, BlueCross BlueShield of Western New York, Excelsior Orthopaedics, and Wegmans.

The mission of the Erie County Department of Senior Services is to promote the well-being of all older adults through coordinated and cost-effective services which enhance their independence, dignity, and quality of life. For more information on the Erie County Senior Services Department and programs, click here or call 716-858-8526.

April is “National County Government Month” and Erie County is one of over 3,000 counties nationwide joining the National Association of Counties (“NACo”) all month long to spotlight and celebrate the critical role county governments play in the lives of residents. This year’s theme, “Counties Matter”, provides an opportunity to educate residents on county programs, responsibilities, and services, especially as they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic.

